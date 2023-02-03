Dixon Faith Christian put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Moline Quad Cities Christian in a 47-32 decision for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 3.

In recent action on January 27, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Fulton Unity Christian . For more, click here. Moline Quad Cities Christian took on Dixon Faith Christian on January 23 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.