Moline Quad Cities Christian ends the party for Bettendorf Morning Star 40-22

Bettendorf Morning Star was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Moline Quad Cities Christian prevailed 40-22 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 10, Bettendorf Morning Star faced off against Moline Quad Cities Christian and Moline Quad Cities Christian took on Galesburg Christian on January 13 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School. Click here for a recap.
