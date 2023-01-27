Moline Quad Cities Christian outduels Fulton Unity Christian in competitive clash 44-28

No quarter was granted as Moline Quad Cities Christian blunted Fulton Unity Christian's plans 44-28 at Moline Quad Cities Christian High on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Moline Quad Cities Christian and Fulton Unity Christian played in a 50-42 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Bettendorf Morning Star and Fulton Unity Christian took on Kankakee Grace Christian on January 21 at Kankakee Grace Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.