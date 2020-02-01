Moline's McDowell produces in first start in win over Alleman

Not long after she woke up Saturday morning, Moline basketball player Nadi McDowell learned she would be making her first start.
With Cierra McNamee giving word she was sick early before the 9 a.m. tip-off against Alleman, the sophomore was thrust into the starting lineup in place of one of the Maroons’ senior leaders and most reliable players.
McDowell was ready and stepped up to the starting role, hitting her first five shots and scoring 11 of her 13 points in the first half of Moline’s 61-29 Western Big 6 Conference win.
The Maroons (18-8, 8-3 Big 6) took advantage of 25 turnovers from Alleman (3-23, 0-12) and got to empty the bench early as a running block was enforced late in the game.
“I was nervous at first,” said McDowell, typically Moline’s first off the bench, “but I knew I was taking over for CC (McNamee), so I knew I had to step up and show what I could do.”
She scored seven of Moline’s 11 points in the first quarter as the Pioneers trailed by just three. Avrie Schmidt had all eight points for the Pioneers in the first and led the team with 16.
Bralee Trice heated up in the second quarter, scoring 12 points in Moline’s 22-8 run in the second quarter. Trice hit 4 of 7 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points.
Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour told her team it’s been through a lot of adversity this season, and McNamee’s absence was no different.
Trice played late into the win, providing steady production and leadership as 13 different Maroons logged minutes.
“I felt Bralee really led the team well today,” Sant Amour said. “We always miss CC when she’s not here, but I thought they played well without her.”
The Moline coach said she’s seen a lot of positives from McDowell.
“Every game, we’re challenging her more and more to become more aggressive and put herself out there,” Sant Amour said. “She definitely showed that today and I thought she stepped up.”
McDowell was confident she can continue rising to the challenge.
“Just keep being aggressive, hustling,” McDowell said, “keep up the tempo and bring energy.”
Whitney Taylor and Kelsi Curtis each scored seven points for Moline in the early contest, which was originally scheduled for 12:30 p.m. before being changed to accommodate junior high wrestling at the Wharton Duals.
The Maroons also had a guest on the bench in the win. Marquisha Harris, who graduated in 2011 as Moline’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, attended the United Township game recently and returned to Wharton Field House to watch Saturday’s win. Harris is taking a break from playing in Spain after appearing in 15 games for Barcelona, averaging 14.5 minutes, 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.
“She definitely wants to be a part of Moline basketball and we like to see her as much as possible,” Sant Amour said. “We love her … she’s a very likable person and she’s young and energetic, so it’s good.”