Moline snaps Rock Island's 40-game Western Big Six win streak

Added Sant Amour, "The way Bralee is shooting the 3 right now, we are always looking for her when she gets out to the arc."

Trice led the Maroons (5-0, 1-0 Big Six) with 26 points, including four 3-pointers.

For the Rocks (0-3, 0-1), the loss was their third heartbreaker in less than a week. They lost in overtime at Peoria and Batavia.

"Yeah, I'm tired of talking about games like this," Rocky coach Henry Hall said. "It is kind of the same thing where we just are not making good basketball decisions and that's kept us from starting 3-0.

"We're getting better, and this was our best game of the season, but we're just not making smart plays and basketball plays. It's there, I'm telling you. We're used to winning all the time and sometimes it takes longer to find the way to win."

After a close first quarter, the Maroons went on a run in the second quarter to take a 13-point lead at 35-22. The Rocks cut the lead to 35-27 at halftime and held the Maroons to two free throws well into the third quarter as the Rocks went ahead 41-37.