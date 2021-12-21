Moline stages wild comeback against Rockridge in impressive road win

TAYLOR RIDGE — Trailing by two with 1:54 to go in the game Tuesday, Moline’s Kadence Tatum drove in the lane for the game-tying layup.
She was smacked in the face, and clearly injured, but no whistle blew.
Rockridge picked up the layup and drove back down the court with Tatum on the ground in pain, which caused Moline coach Adrian Ritchie to run onto the court about 15 feet to plead his case to stop the game.
The refs did, but to give Ritchie a technical.
But all that did was fire up a Maroon squad that used that energy to end the game on an impressive run to defeat the Rockets in overtime 51-49 on Tuesday.
“Sometimes you have to show you are down for your team,” Ritchie said. “You can only get away with so many things. My tolerance is pretty good normally, but this time I really felt like I needed to protect our player. Especially at (our) end and with that foul. I thought it was an easy foul to call and so that play got the best of me. But I think it fired up the team and gave us a little push toward the end.”
After forcing an air-ball on an aggressive defensive possession, Moline’s (8-4) Tahlea Tirrell rattled in a three. The ball bounced enough times that made you believe it wanted to do anything but go in — before falling through the hoop and tying the game with 1:26 left to play.
Those were the final points in regulation as the game was sent to overtime. The Maroons trailed by eight with 3:55 to go in the fourth quarter, but stout defense and timely shots slowly brought Moline back in it.
“I tried to stay calm and tell them that it’s doable,” Ritchie said. “When we are down, we showed how our tenacity can keep us in the game. But we need to get better at our situational play. We were also up eight and we weren’t so good. Luckily, we prevailed.”
Moline’s Bella Smith was huge in the extra period. The senior guard knocked down two 3s in a row to give the Maroons a 45-40 lead with just under a minute to go. After starting the game on 3-15 shooting, Smith made four shots in a row for 10 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“I will ride with Bella anytime, she is a great shooter and a great competitor,” Ritchie said. “She knocked down shots for us. That’s what she does. I’m confident anytime she shoots it.”
The game only tightened up at the end when the Rockets' (9-4) Kierney McDonald started to heat up, again. She had a great end to the second quarter but then was kept quiet until overtime. The 6-foot-1 forward made a layup and knocked down a 3 to cut the lead to 51-49 with six seconds to play.
Caroline Hazen missed both free throws, but the Rockets missed a game-winning half-court shot at the buzzer. McDonald had 19 points and 10 rebounds and was the primary reason the Rockets were in the game but only attempted three shots from the field in the second half and overtime.
“We got one of the best defenders in the state with Caroline Hazen and so I told her she has to stick to her like glue, and she did a great job,” Ritchie said. “First half she got some easier looks, but with Hazen on her in the second half, that would be a problem for anyone. She got limited looks.”
Despite shooting just 5-26 in the first half and getting out-rebounded 18-8 at the break, Moline was still in the game because of its defense. McDonald went on a tear in the final two minutes of the second quarter to turn a two-point deficit into a seven-point advantage at the half, but the Maroon defense was a problem all night long.
Moline forced 23 turnovers but also committed 17 in a game that also had 35 combined fouls. There were also 15-plus jump ball calls as the defensive effort picked up toward the end as the game got closer.
“That’s our staple,” Ritchie said. “We get the other team to speed up and sometimes it can get careless. I got some really great defenders that will get after you. A lot of times that turns into transition points, but we missed a lot of our layups. That’s what made it a game. But our defense is still what’s key, and that’s what made us come out on top.
“Rockridge is a good team. To come here and win, in this atmosphere, is pretty good.”
It was the ninth time in 12 games that the Maroons held their opponent under 50 points.
Rockridge’s Madison Heisch finished with 13 points on 4-14 shooting. Tatum had 11 points on 3-11 shooting. Tatum did not return to the game after her collision in the fourth quarter.
Moline will play next at 11 a.m. Thursday when it travels to Sterling. The Rockets will return to the court at 11:30 Monday against Wethersfield on the road.