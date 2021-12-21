Moline stages wild comeback against Rockridge in impressive road win

Caroline Hazen missed both free throws, but the Rockets missed a game-winning half-court shot at the buzzer. McDonald had 19 points and 10 rebounds and was the primary reason the Rockets were in the game but only attempted three shots from the field in the second half and overtime.

“We got one of the best defenders in the state with Caroline Hazen and so I told her she has to stick to her like glue, and she did a great job,” Ritchie said. “First half she got some easier looks, but with Hazen on her in the second half, that would be a problem for anyone. She got limited looks.”

Despite shooting just 5-26 in the first half and getting out-rebounded 18-8 at the break, Moline was still in the game because of its defense. McDonald went on a tear in the final two minutes of the second quarter to turn a two-point deficit into a seven-point advantage at the half, but the Maroon defense was a problem all night long.

Moline forced 23 turnovers but also committed 17 in a game that also had 35 combined fouls. There were also 15-plus jump ball calls as the defensive effort picked up toward the end as the game got closer.