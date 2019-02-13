It is hard to play a perfect game in basketball, but the Moline girls came as close to it as possible for the first half of Wednesday's second semifinal of the Class 4A Rock Island Regional.
The Maroons made their first seven shots and 16 of their 21 attempts in the opening half to cruise past Peoria High 69-48.
"We knew we were coming in ready to play," Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "We know Peoria's defense is strong, and we attacked them. That was a fun game to watch.
"That was a game I've been waiting to see all year. We were throwing the extra pass and we were finishing. I've seen us in practice do it so I know what they are capable of. This night, it all came together."
Moline improves to 16-12 heading into tonight's regional title game against Western Big Six Conference rival Rock Island. Peoria ends its season at 12-10.
A fast start moved the Maroons ahead by double digits early in the first quarter behind Bralee Trice, who had nine of her game-high 17 points in the opening quarter.
"It started with us talking on defense and not letting them get started," Trice said. "We played as a team (Wednesday) night. We wanted to get the ball inside, but Peoria was really pressuring our inside player, so that opened some driving lanes and we stepped up."
Sant Amour has seen some signs of Trice taking her game to another level.
"Bralee came in ready from the start," she said. "I know what she can do and she showed it in this one. She's even making her free throws now."
When Trice slowed down some, others stepped up. Amari Davis had 15 points, Cierra McNamee added 12 points to go with 11 rebounds and Kelsi Curtis added 10 points off the bench.
The Maroons now have a third shot at the top-seeded and hosting Rocks tonight at 7.
"Obviously, we know Rock Island and we know Brea Beal is a beast," Sant Amour said. "We know their role players are playing really well and have stepped up. We have to go into this game thinking we can win. If I have any players who don't think we can win, I don't want them on my team."
Jenna Best led the Lions with 15 points.