Moline storms back in second half to beat North

For the second time in as many games, Moline proved to be the comeback kids.
Down by 18 points against Davenport North, the Maroons used a 20-0 run to grab a 48-42 win over the Wildcats in the de facto nightcap of the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at Augustana College's Carver Center.
The win gives Illinois a 3-1 lead with three games postponed due to weather.
Thursday, the Maroons overcame a 16-point deficit in a win over Galesburg, and against North they actually trailed by as many as 19 points, but the run started with Moline down 39-21 with 3 minutes, 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
"I know they're always capable of crawling their way out," Moline head coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "It just shows their grit and their heart and when they come together as a team what they're actually capable of doing.
"We focused on making sure we were great teammates and I think it takes that one person to dive after the ball and get a steal, get something going."
The comeback was sparked by Kelsi Curtis, who scored all of her game-high 17 points in the second half.
Curtis was 0-of-9 from the field at halftime but finished 5-of-15, which included four 3s.
"They weren't falling in the first half but Coach gives us the green light every time," Curtis said. "Just keep shooting, and we knew they were going to start falling at some point so, luckily, it wasn't too late."
Moline's Cierra McNamee was named the MVP of the game after finishing with 12 points and grabbing 21 rebounds as Moline outrebounded North 60-41.
"We came out after halftime and realized we need to turn the energy up and we need to fight back every possession, fight back one at a time and get back in the game," McNamee said. "We don't give up, we always fight to the end. No matter how much we're down, how much we're up, we just keep pushing, keep our foot on the gas."
North controlled the game for the first two quarters and change, thanks to a stifling post defense led by Anne Awour. The North senior had 10 blocks and nine rebounds and impacted several other shots as Moline was 7 of 40 from the field in the first half, after which the Wildcats led 29-18.
"Active, active, active. As long as she doesn't (swat) down on the ball, it's just fantastic," North head coach Paul Rucker said. "You just saw, all those shots that got into the lane, every single one was changed. Whether it got blocked or not, every single shot was not how they wanted to shoot the shot."
That lead stretched to 37-18 as North opened the half on an 8-0 run, but Moline answered, holding the Wildcats to just two points over the next 10:02, a stretch that was snapped by a 3 from Bella Sims to put North back up 42-41.
Curtis answered with a 3 of her own, and Moline never trailed again.
Me'Kiyah Harris led the Wildcats with 13 points as North was just 5 of 27 from the field in the second half and had eight turnovers.
"That was just bad coaching," Rucker said. "I can try to get better for them but that was my fault. I don't need to speak to specifics but that was my fault. Some personnel things where I didn't do a good job and I'll leave it at that.
"The second half, it was nothing with our players. It was totally on my shoulders and I just didn't take care of business."