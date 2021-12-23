Moline takes victory lap over Sterling 65-18

Moline offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sterling with an all-around effort during this 65-18 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 23.
In recent action on December 11, Moline faced off against Sterling and Moline took on Peoria Manual on December 13 at Moline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.