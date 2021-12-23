 Skip to main content
Moline takes victory lap over Sterling 65-18
Moline offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sterling with an all-around effort during this 65-18 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 23.

In recent action on December 11, Moline faced off against Sterling and Moline took on Peoria Manual on December 13 at Moline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

