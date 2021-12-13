Moline tenderizes Peoria Manual 65-22

Moline painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Peoria Manual's defense for a 65-22 win at Moline High on December 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Moline opened with a 19-10 advantage over Peoria Manual through the first quarter.
The Maroons' rule showed as they carried a 42-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
