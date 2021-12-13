 Skip to main content
Moline tenderizes Peoria Manual 65-22
Moline tenderizes Peoria Manual 65-22

Moline painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Peoria Manual's defense for a 65-22 win at Moline High on December 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 2 , Moline squared up on Rock Island in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Moline opened with a 19-10 advantage over Peoria Manual through the first quarter.

The Maroons' rule showed as they carried a 42-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

