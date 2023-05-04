When Ashley Thomas was playing basketball for Moline High School, she was making a name for herself at a time when the Maroons were a powerhouse club.

Not only was she earning 2006 Player of the Year honors for The Dispatch-Argus, but also paving the way for her future with a scholarship to play at Eastern Illinois University.

Accruing honors ranging from All-Western Big 6 Conference to all-state, she was a standout in every definition of the term.

Just a few years past her playing days and now Ashley Hansen, the former Moline prep standout gets to enjoy her basketball success once again as a member of the 2023 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class.

She and the other 100-plus individuals and seven teams will be officially be inducted into the hall of fame during ceremonies Saturday in Bloomington.

“It never really occurred to me that was something that would happen,” Hansen said of the hall of fame honors.

But reality struck that she will receive this honor for a career that included various all-state honors, being an Illinois Ms. Basketball and McDonald’s All-American nominee.

“I was surprised to see the full list for this year,” she said rattling off the names of Candace Parker, Shaun Livingston and others. “It’s a crazy class of people; it’s mind-blowing to see the talent that’s come out of Illinois.

"I feel underqualified.”

Hardly.

Her name still dots the Moline record books. When she left, she was the career leader in steals and No. 2 in assists and free-throw percentage. She was third in scoring at the school with 1,309 points.

At Eastern Illinois, she is still seventh in school history with 130 made 3-point field goals and 10th in career games played (119).

“It feels like forever ago,” joked Hansen about her basketball playing days, “about two lifetimes.”

But this honor brings it all back for the young lady still involved in sports, serving as assistant tournament director for the John Deere Classic.

“It’s been kind of interesting; I’ve had a lot of former teammates and friends reach out — a lot of people I played with,” Hansen said. “Life gets so busy and you don’t do a lot of the looking back. This has been one of those things that we’ve been really fortunate to have those kinds of relationships and those kinds of friendships come from basketball.

“Some of my closest friends today are people I played basketball with or grew up playing basketball against in some cases, too. It means a lot; what has meant the most has been the relationships.”

One of the more interesting relationships she forged through basketball was with her father, Rick Thomas.

Like she was with sharing the basketball during her playing days, Hansen was quick to dish off props for her success to her coaches back in the day — Steve Ford, who led Moline’s program, and her father, who was an assistant coach during her four-year Moline career.

Rick, who just retired again after a season as the head boys coach at Alleman High School, was the first big influence on her career, she said.

“I just grew up around the game and him being a coach from the moment I was born," Hansen said. “It’s always been a part of our family.”

Hansen admitted that she and her dad had “a lot of together time” during her “unique” high school days.

“I drove to school with my dad because he was an administrator at the high school I attended,” she recalled. “When I left school, I rode with him to basketball practice, so we had a lot of together time over those four years.”

Much of it spent talking basketball, of course.

“It’s a great honor for Ashley,” Rick Thomas said. “She invested a significant amount of time in basketball.

"We told all three kids (Mark and Emily) choose whatever sport you want, but you have to invest the time. You put in the time and you put in the work and we’ll see how it all shakes out.”

It worked out well for Ashley, who was also an honorable-mention All-Western Big 6 Conference soccer selection as well. Those lessons from her dad carried over.

“Even when I was playing in college … I’d be in the middle of a game and I’d hear him say something,” she said. “Out of all the people in the gym, I could always hear him — sometimes good and sometimes bad.

“To have that support from him and my mom through those eight years of pretty intense basketball was really special to me.”

And this weekend, it gets paid off with a hall of fame induction.

Hansen admits those lessons learned long ago have served her just as well off the court.

“For me, just playing basketball and managing school taught me a lot of life lessons early,” she said. “Those have benefited me in my professional career and my adult life.

“It has always helped me when it comes to prioritizing things correctly whether it’s about sports, family, work or friendships.”