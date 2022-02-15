Moline's senior trio ushers Maroons to playoff victory over UT

Moline’s starting senior trio wasn’t having their season end against United Township — that much was clear.

Caroline Hazen, Kadence Tatum and Bella Smith sparked a 14-0 run to begin the fourth quarter Tuesday to put the game away.

The three scored 17 of Moline’s final 20 points as the Maroons advanced to the regional final with a 51-31 victory over UT in East Moline on Tuesday.

“They were just the veterans that they always are,” Moline coach Adrian Ritchie said. “They have so much experience playing together. That’s just our veteran leadership making sure we advance and have another practice. Caroline, Kadence and Bella are such a problem.”

The three seniors combined for 39 of Moline’s 51 points (Smith 15, Hazen 14 and Tatum 10). But the biggest impact they had was the fourth quarter. Moline led 33-26 after three quarters, but by the mask timeout in the fourth it was 47-26.

“We just realized we had to keep up our defensive pressure in that fourth quarter to finish the game like we did,” Hazen said. “We wanted to keep forcing turnovers, get the ball down the court quickly and work together as a team.”

I am proud of us. We gave it our all, especially the seniors. It was win or go home, and none of us wanted to go home.”

The Maroons (18-14) pride themselves on their defense, and it was out in full force against UT. Moline forced 22 turnovers and held the Panthers to eight or fewer points in three of the four quarters.

“Our defense is really the main part of our success,” Hazen said. “We work so well defensively. We are such a high-energy team and I think it is a big reason why we play the way we do.”

The game wasn’t competitive in the final minutes, but UT (9-15) stayed close the first three quarters. The Panthers, who have eight sophomores on their rosters, were also missing starter Shawntia Lewis. But for the first 24 minutes of game time, UT didn’t seem to care against an experienced Moline squad.

Moline jumped out to a 10-4 lead by jumping passes and running the court for easy layups, but the first quarter quickly changed after the mask timeout. UT began to slow things down on the offensive end by targeting 6-foot-4 Lorena Awou and letting her go to work.

The sophomore forward responded with eight points in the quarter on 4-6 shooting, and the two she missed she grabbed her own rebound and put back in. UT went on a 9-0 run to take a 13-10 lead before Hazen knocked down a 3 from the right wing to tie things up after one.

Moline took control in the second quarter to build its biggest lead of the game at the time. After Hazen hit her third 3 of the game, Bella Smith hit a jumper on the baseline and then drained a 3 from the top of the arc to give Moline the 24-16 advantage. The two teams traded baskets and went into half at 26-18.

Awou had two buckets on her first two shots in the third and UT cut it to 27-24 by the mask timeout in the third. She finished with a team-high 13 points.

“That quarter in particular, she really elevated her game,” United Township coach Carie Walker said. “That’s what we need out of her, and she is the type of player that can do that. She can bring that at any given time.”

Hazen drew fouls on Moline’s next two possessions and hit three of four free throws to deny UT a chance at taking the lead, though. Smith drained a 3 and then made a driving layup in the final minute to give Moline a 33-26 lead after three.

In the fourth, it was all Moline. The 14-0 run put the game away, but taking away Awou also helped. She was scoreless in the final quarter.

“(Awou) is such a problem, I mean, she seems to be getting better every game I see her,” Ritchie said. “I don’t know what changed in the fourth quarter, maybe it was the pressure. We tried to wear her down. I was glad not to see her in the fourth quarter a whole lot.”

Moline outscored UT 18-5 in the fourth, which was the only quarter with a score difference of more than eight.

Moline will continue its season at 7 p.m. Thursday against No. 1 seed Joliet West (25-3) at East Moline. And the Maroons are ready.

“We are playing our best basketball right now and that’s what you want at this time of year,” Ritchie said. “Win and advance. That’s our motto.”

