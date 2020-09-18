Moline's Trice lands at Division I Bellarmine

Bralee Trice admitted that playing Division I college basketball had been a dream of hers since she was a little girl.
The Moline High School senior turned that dream into a reality this week when she made a verbal commitment to Bellarmine University to continue her education and athletic careers.
And she said education played as big of a role as athletics in leading her to the private Catholic university of just over 3,000 students in Louisville, Ky.
“Overall, that wasn’t one of the main deciding factors,” said Trice of the school transitioning from the NCAA Division II to Division I level this school year and becoming a member of the ASUN Conference.
Rather, she likes the fact that going there stands to set her up well for her future. Trice, who toured campus but has yet to take her official athletic visit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said she plans on a pre-med major as she sets her focus on a future as a pediatrician.
“They have really good academics,” said Trice. “I’m looking at going into the medical field so that was very good. ... That was one of the major deciding factor was academics.”
Another major factor, she said, was the coaching staff and its approach to the game.
“The coaches are such great people and made it feel like home,” she said. “It all just added up.”
Part of that equation also included the Knights of coach Chancellor Dugan play a similar brand of ball to that of Tracy Sant Amour’s Maroons.
“It is a style that I like,” said Trice. “It’s a lot like the style we play at Moline — push the ball and play very intense on defense. I enjoy playing that style of basketball.”
So, just how does a player who wasn’t even first-team all-conference last season end up at an NCAA Div. I university?
“She puts in the time,” said Sant Amour. “She took advantage of the quarantine time and really got after her game during that time. Instead of being an athlete that sat around, I know she was working on stuff five days a week. She was all business."
"My dad (former Maroons standout Brock Trice) and I ended up going to outdoor parks together and getting a lot of shots in and working on my ball-handling a lot and working on my post moves," said Trice. "I think that really helped my game going into my travel season this summer and should carry over."
That had her ready to play summer AAU ball for the Indiana Lady Gym Rats, opening a lot of doors, according to Sant Amour.
"I had a lot of people calling me and asking me about her,” said the coach.
Trice, a versatile 5-foot-9-inch player who can handle the ball or play with her back to the basket, averaged 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as a junior when the Maroons finished 20-13. Moline was 8-6 for a fourth-place Western Big 6 Conference finish.
She was voted as a second-team All-WB6 selection by the coaches but is excited to be following a long line of Big 6 standouts into the top level of college play.
"I think I'll be ready for it," said Trice of the jump to the Div. I rank. "I played against a lot of the best girls in the country in summer ball and I've seen that same type of competition before. I don't think it will be a big shock to me and I think I'll adapt it to it well."
Trice, though, hopes the Maroons can shock the Big 6 this season as the team is focused on greater success.
“My goals for the high school are for us to be the best that we can be,” she said. “We want to win as many games as possible, make it as far as we can in the post-season and win conference.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!