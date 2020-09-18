Moline's Trice lands at Division I Bellarmine

Part of that equation also included the Knights of coach Chancellor Dugan play a similar brand of ball to that of Tracy Sant Amour’s Maroons.

“It is a style that I like,” said Trice. “It’s a lot like the style we play at Moline — push the ball and play very intense on defense. I enjoy playing that style of basketball.”

So, just how does a player who wasn’t even first-team all-conference last season end up at an NCAA Div. I university?

“She puts in the time,” said Sant Amour. “She took advantage of the quarantine time and really got after her game during that time. Instead of being an athlete that sat around, I know she was working on stuff five days a week. She was all business."

"My dad (former Maroons standout Brock Trice) and I ended up going to outdoor parks together and getting a lot of shots in and working on my ball-handling a lot and working on my post moves," said Trice. "I think that really helped my game going into my travel season this summer and should carry over."

That had her ready to play summer AAU ball for the Indiana Lady Gym Rats, opening a lot of doors, according to Sant Amour.

"I had a lot of people calling me and asking me about her,” said the coach.