Moline's Veto drains two corner 3s to put away United Township

Trailing by one with just under two minutes to go in a rowdy atmosphere inside United Township High School on Thursday, Moline’s Samantha Veto was calm and cool.
She squared up from the left corner for 3 and drained it, giving Moline a 47-45 lead. After a stop, the Maroons got the ball back and looked like they were going to run clock until Caroline Hazen found Veto wide open, but this time, in the right corner.
Veto looked dead straight at the basket, lined her feet up, and drained it to give Moline the five-point lead.
Veto’s corner 3s ended up sealing Moline’s 52-46 victory against United Township. She finished with a game-high 17 points.
“Sam has ice water in her veins,” Moline head coach Adrian Ritchie said. “Sam hit that first one and put us into the lead, but with me being an old school coach, I wanted her to hang onto that second one a little bit longer to waste some clock. But she shot it with confidence. Anytime she shoots with confidence I will live with the results.”
Moline’s (13-13, 6-4 WB6) bench erupted and the celebration inside the Maroons' locker room was audible from the gym as Ritchie’s squad snapped its four-game losing streak.
“We were on a losing streak so we were hungry for any type of a win,” Ritchie said. “UT is a great opponent and will only get better moving forward. But getting into the win column energized our girls.”
It looked like Moline may cruise to a victory at first after forcing three turnovers in the first two and a half minutes and capitalizing on every one with buckets on the other end to take an early 12-2 lead behind 3s from Hazen and Kadence Tatum.
UT’s (8-11, 4-6 WB6) offensive game plan to get back into the game was no secret. The Panthers targeted Lorena Awou, the 6-foot-4 sophomore center, four times in the paint before the first mask timeout, and she began the game 3-5 from the field to make it a 14-9 game in a hurry.
But things began to crumble soon after. UT couldn’t avoid turning it over (seven times in the first quarter) and three were thrown over the head of Awou — not an easy task.
After that, Moline’s offense ran clock the next two possessions. Tatum stood a foot and a half in front of the half-court line and dribbled out the final 1:30 of the first quarter before taking a shot at the buzzer. Then, Tatum and the Maroons wasted over a minute of clock to begin the second quarter before making a pass.
But after that, the game woke up. The entire gym did. The two teams traded 3s on the next two possessions, and then a jump ball forced a scrum that led to a referee pushing a UT player with some force. Upset parents and coaches put the game on pause for a couple of minutes, but when it resumed the physicality and animosity between the two cross-town rivals only heightened.
“It was a physical game, but that’s the Western Big 6,” United Township coach Carie Walker said.
There were eight fouls calls in the final four minutes after just five in the previous 12. After each bucket, players flexed on their opponent.
“It was a tough game, and with it being our crosstown rivals it’s just going to be like that,” Ritchie said. “It just brought more energy to the game. We fought through it and we battled through it.”
But the game shifted when UT began to capitalize on its height advantage. The Panthers cut the lead to five multiple times as Shawntia Lewis, Karina Castaneda-Villapando and Awou scored in the paint, but Veto and Paige Melton responded with made buckets of their own.
Moline led 33-26 at half with Awou and Veto each tallying 11 points.
The third quarter was eight minutes of missed opportunities for the Maroons. Moline had numerous open looks but scored just six points and turned it over four times. UT’s height advantage finally began to show on the scoreboard, as Lewis and Castaneda-Villapando started scoring in the paint at a more consistent rate.
“We zeroed in and ran our offense late in the third quarter and eventually took the lead late in the fourth quarter,” Walker said. “It’s a tough one to lose.”
Leading 39-35 with a minute to go in the third, Moline went back to its strategy of wasting clock. It worked this time, though, as Hazen drained a 3 from the right wing to extend the Maroon lead to seven.
“We were content sitting back in our defense and weren’t going to come out and pressure unless it was absolutely necessary, and I thought it kept us in the game,” Walker said. “Until the very end when we were supposed to pressure and did not. That was a late game situation where you hope you execute and we did not.”
Moline did the same thing to open the fourth and didn’t attempt a shot for 75 seconds. But once UT decided to press Tatum, the Panthers earned a stop and began attacking down low on offense. After two quick buckets the Moline lead was cut back down to 42-39 with 5:57 to go.
United Township took a 43-42 lead with 4:01 left in the fourth, but after Moline regained the lead and extended it with Veto’s second three, the Maroons drained the clock from 1:05 to 28 seconds. Bella Smith put it away with two free throws for the 52-46 final.
“We have really good senior leadership, so the poise is already there,” Ritchie said. “As long as there is time on the clock, we have a really good chance to win.”