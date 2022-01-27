Moline's Veto drains two corner 3s to put away United Township

It looked like Moline may cruise to a victory at first after forcing three turnovers in the first two and a half minutes and capitalizing on every one with buckets on the other end to take an early 12-2 lead behind 3s from Hazen and Kadence Tatum.

UT’s (8-11, 4-6 WB6) offensive game plan to get back into the game was no secret. The Panthers targeted Lorena Awou, the 6-foot-4 sophomore center, four times in the paint before the first mask timeout, and she began the game 3-5 from the field to make it a 14-9 game in a hurry.

But things began to crumble soon after. UT couldn’t avoid turning it over (seven times in the first quarter) and three were thrown over the head of Awou — not an easy task.

After that, Moline’s offense ran clock the next two possessions. Tatum stood a foot and a half in front of the half-court line and dribbled out the final 1:30 of the first quarter before taking a shot at the buzzer. Then, Tatum and the Maroons wasted over a minute of clock to begin the second quarter before making a pass.