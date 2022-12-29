Mon-Rose pulls away from Eagles in matchup of Warkins unbeatens

ERIE — It was determined even before the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic girls' basketball tournament resumed Thursday that only one team would end the day with a 3-0 tourney mark.

Mercer County and Monmouth-Roseville met in Thursday's final round of the 13th annual Warkins gathering coming off two Tuesday wins and looking to keep perfection going.

A strong second half by MerCo junior Sydney Lamkin ultimately was not enough for the Golden Eagles as the Titans pulled away down the stretch for a 64-48 victory at Erie High School's annex gymnasium.

Lamkin scored 16 of her team-high 18 points in the second half and drained four 3-pointers.

"The last time we played them, we lost by 45," said MerCo coach Katie Engwall, "so the fact it was a single-digit game midway through the fourth, it showed that we can hang with the top-tier teams."

Engwall was pleased with that progress from her 6-8 club in its second meeting with the 14-1 Titans, who won the first meeting 66-21.

Mon-Rose's Brianna Woodard poured in a game-high 22 points, with Carmyn Huston (16 points) and Tatianna Talivaa (10 points) also hitting double digits.

"We're not taking any hardware home, but we still want to go 4-0," said Mon-Rose coach Scott Weber, referring to this year's shootout format with no official champion being crowned.

Up by one after the first quarter, the Titans took a 26-18 lead at halftime and widened it to 45-32 going into the fourth.

Morrison 54, Stockton 23: Bouncing back from its 58-54 loss to Lena-Winslow on Tuesday, Morrison rolled past Stockton to move to 2-1 at the Warkins Classic.

Sophomore forward Camryn Veltrop led the way for the Fillies (12-6) with 22 points, augmented by 13 points from junior guard Jordan Eads. Morrison outscored the Blackhawks 20-5 in the second quarter to open up a 32-15 halftime lead.

"When we lost four games at the beginning of the year, Camryn was out with a sprained ankle, so we were without her for three weeks," said Morrison coach Kerry Grim. "Since she's been back, we've been on a nice little roll."

Still, Grim wishes her club could have the Le-Win game back, especially considering that the Fillies topped the Panthers 53-45 two weeks ago to win the Pearl City Holiday Tournament.

"We didn't play our best in either game (Tuesday)," she said. "We still went 1-1, and we were hoping to get Le-Win."

Bureau Valley 64, Orion 38: Looking to go 2-1 with a win Thursday, the short-handed Orion Chargers couldn't hold a 30-29 halftime lead.

Bureau Valley (6-9) opened the third quarter with a 15-0 run and never looked back, outscoring 8-7 Orion 35-8 in the second half for its first tourney victory.

"We were missing a couple of starters, and we challenged some girls to step up," said Orion coach Rick Cline. "The first half, I thought we matched up well with BV and executed our game plan well. Then we lost our focus and our mojo, and that cost us."

Kate Stoller led a balanced attack for the Storm with 18 points, supported by 13 points from Lesleigh Maynard and 11 points from Alaina Wasilewski. Kamryn Brown led the Chargers with 10 points.

Lena-Winslow 48, Wethersfield 39: One quarter made the difference for Lena-Winslow (14-3) as it moved to 3-0 at the Warkins Classic while denying Wethersfield (7-8) its second win in three tournament games.

With the score knotted at 21 at halftime, the Panthers outscored the Lady Geese 16-6 in the third period as a pair of 3-pointers by Alyssa Daughenbaugh jump-started Le-Win. Daughenbaugh and Grace Groezinger shared game-high scoring honors with 14 points each.

However, Wethersfield nearly mounted a comeback. Led by Lajaya Angel (12 points) and Kennady Anderson (11 points), the Geese got as close as 40-37 in the fourth quarter before Le-Win closed with an 8-2 run.

"We're still young; we start two juniors and three sophomores and have no seniors," said Wethersfield coach Todd Hansen. "We're trying to find out who we are, and what are roles are. In big games, we seem to have just one bad quarter. We need to fix that."

Peoria Heights 35, Erie-Prophetstown 27: An offensive drought struck the tournament hosts at the wrong time as Peoria Heights (7-7) outscored the Panthers 15-2 in the final eight minutes to rally for their first win of the week and keep the Panthers at one tourney win as well.

"We made some shots in the first half, and defensively we were good," said E-P coach Chris Brown, whose club led 25-20 after three quarters. "We knew it'd be a tough game, and we didn't get stops when we needed to."

The Patriots' Emily Dana scored eight of her game-high 15 points to spearhead her club's comeback. Olivia Purvis led E-P (7-7) with 11 points.