Monmouth-Roseville busts Orion 56-22

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Monmouth-Roseville put away Orion 56-22 in Illinois girls basketball on January 5.
The last time Monmouth-Roseville and Orion played in a 62-24 game on January 29, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 27, Orion faced off against Lena-Winslow and Monmouth-Roseville took on Aledo Mercer County on December 29 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For results, click here.
