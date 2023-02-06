Monmouth-Roseville earned a convincing 60-27 win over Orion during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Monmouth-Roseville and Orion played in a 62-24 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge . For results, click here. Orion took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 30 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For more, click here.

