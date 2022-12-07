Monmouth United can't hang with Galva 43-32

Galva tipped and eventually toppled Monmouth United 43-32 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 7.
Last season, Monmouth United and Galva faced off on January 13, 2022 at Monmouth United High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on November 30, Galva faced off against Kewanee Wethersfield and Monmouth United took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on December 3 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
