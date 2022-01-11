Monticello outlasts Camanche 34-22

Monticello handed Camanche a tough 34-22 loss at Camanche High on January 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 7 , Camanche squared up on Anamosa in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Panthers' shooting moved to a 20-9 lead over the Storm at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.