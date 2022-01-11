 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monticello outlasts Camanche 34-22
Monticello outlasts Camanche 34-22

Monticello handed Camanche a tough 34-22 loss at Camanche High on January 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 7 , Camanche squared up on Anamosa in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Panthers' shooting moved to a 20-9 lead over the Storm at halftime.

