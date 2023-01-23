Morrison darts by Port Byron Riverdale in easy victory 69-36

It would have taken a herculean effort for Port Byron Riverdale to claim this one, and Morrison wouldn't allow that in a 69-36 decision during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Morrison and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 54-32 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Morrison faced off against Fulton and Port Byron Riverdale took on Rock Island Alleman on January 16 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.
