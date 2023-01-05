Morrison dims lights on Taylor Ridge Rockridge 58-34

Morrison earned its community's accolades after a 58-34 win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Morrison faced off on February 7, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.