Morrison overwhelms Orion 60-33

Morrison rolled past Orion for a comfortable 60-33 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 3.
In recent action on January 24, Morrison faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Orion took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 29 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.