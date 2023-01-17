Morrison sinks Fulton with solid showing 52-36

Riding a wave of production, Morrison surfed over Fulton 52-36 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 17.
Last season, Morrison and Fulton faced off on December 15, 2021 at Fulton High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Morrison faced off against Sherrard and Fulton took on Lanark Eastland on January 12 at Fulton High School. For more, click here.
