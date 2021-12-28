Morton severs Rock Island's hopes 48-35

Stretched out and finally snapped, Morton put just enough pressure on Rock Island to earn a 48-35 victory on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Morton opened with a 15-13 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.
Morton's offense moved to a 24-17 lead over Rock Island at the intermission.
The Potters' edge showed as they carried a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 15-15 final quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
