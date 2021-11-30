Motivated Lancers nip Wildcats in MAC opener

The North Scott High School girls’ basketball team considered it a slap in the face.
With four state tournament trips, including three championships in the past five years, the Lancers were a little peeved being picked fifth by the coaches in the Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason poll.
“It lit a fire under us,” junior Hattie Hagedorn admitted. “We feel like we were underrated.”
If the first two games are any indication, the Lancers don’t plan on falling to the middle of the pack.
Thanks to a late 3-pointer from Bailey Boddicker and three free throws from Lauren Golinghorst, Class 4A seventh-ranked North Scott squeaked past Davenport North 46-44 on Tuesday night at North High School in the league opener.
North was projected to finish second in the MAC behind Central DeWitt.
“The MAC, in general, is going to be a lot of fun this year,” North Scott coach Devvin Davis said. “I think you’re going to see a lot of head-to-head battles like tonight. For us to get (North) early is a bonus, but we’ll see them again.”
North Scott (2-0, 1-0) used a 15-0 surge in the first half to nab a 12-point halftime lead. North (0-2, 0-1) rallied to grab a 44-39 advantage on Kyra Taylor’s spin move in the lane with 1 minute, 32 seconds remaining.
The Lancers didn’t wilt.
Boddicker splashed in a 3-pointer 12 seconds later and then Golinghorst split a pair of free throws with 39.7 seconds left to bring North Scott within one.
After North failed to convert two free throws, Boddicker missed a 3-point try from the top of the key. Golinghorst, in traffic, skied for the rebound and was fouled as she pulled it in.
“Huge,” Davis said. “I think I said, ‘You’ve got to board’ about 70 times tonight.”
With nine seconds left, Golinghorst stepped to the line for a one-and-one and knocked in both free throws to put North Scott in front.
“It was very stressful,” Golinghorst said, “but it is a good feeling to do it for the team and hit those at the most important time.”
North had a chance to regain the lead, but was whistled for traveling with 4.1 seconds remaining.
North Scott was fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Boddicker chased down her miss and was fouled with 0.6 seconds left to secure the win.
“I felt like we got out-hustled,” North coach Paul Rucker said. “I give North Scott a lot of credit for that. I thought they were tenacious and got after it the entire time.
“At points, we were really good and then other times we faded a little bit. You’re either winning or learning, and we’re going to learn something from that.”
North has come up short in two down-to-the-wire home games. State-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington edged North 62-60 last week.
“That will pay dividends for us some way down the road,” Rucker said.
North freshman Journey Houston had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Taylor chipped in 10 points and eight boards as the Wildcats hung in despite going 1-for-15 from the 3-point line.
North Scott’s defense made it difficult for North to score in the halfcourt. The Lancers face-guarded Houston and fellow freshman Divine Bourrage for a majority of the game.
“We have a lot of kids with a defensive mindset on our team,” Davis said. “They thrive on that position. I can’t stress enough how our defense is our offense this year. You can feel it when those rebounds start to go and when our offense gets tight, we have to get stops on defense.”
Hagedorn led the Lancers with 14 points and had a half-dozen rebounds. Boddicker had 10 points while Golinghorst finished with a team-high 13 rebounds.
For a North Scott team which starts five juniors, it was an early signature win.