 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine flies high over Clinton 64-27
0 Comments

Muscatine flies high over Clinton 64-27

  • Updated
  • 0

Muscatine handled Clinton 64-27 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.

In recent action on November 30, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Clinton took on Davenport West on November 30 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News