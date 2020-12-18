Muscatine picks up offensive pace, nabs first win of season

Muscatine (1-2, 1-2 MAC) didn't get on the scoreboard until Zoey Long hit a floater with 41 seconds left.

"We moved well without the basketball, we can get our press set up, which is a key point to our defense," Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said. "The tempo was ours."

Adjustments were made by the Muskies — quicker ball movement around the zone and slowing the game down.

It worked.

"We needed to slow things down and let's look to attack," Orvis said. "It needs to be patient, but there has to be tempo. We did a nice job with our tempo. We were careful with the basketball."

Avarie Eagle turned momentum in the Muskies' favor, getting fouled on a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 11-9. Long buried a WNBA-range trifecta with 3:51 until halftime to give Muscatine a 15-13 lead.

They never trailed the rest of the night.

"When she got fouled, I felt like it changed all of our attitudes," said Long, who tallied a game-high 14 points and was tied for the team lead with six rebounds. "It was the game-changer."

From that point on, Goetz felt like the pace PV wanted to play at was slowly getting further and further away.