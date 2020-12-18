Muscatine picks up offensive pace, nabs first win of season

Defense has kept Muscatine's girls basketball team in all three games so far, not allowing an opponent to reach the 40-point threshold.
It has been the offense that has kept the Muskies from entering the win column, making just 32% of their field goals and also not getting past 40 points.
The defense remained top-notch Friday night. The offense turned a corner.
Shooting 13-of-30 from the field allowed Muscatine to overcome an early first quarter deficit to claim its first win of the season, a 42-27 Mississippi Athletic Conference road victory over Pleasant Valley.
"That's a huge step for us," Muskies coach Susan Orvis said. "When it did start to click, it was nice to convert some, and you can see the confidence grow. That's what we were lacking."
After back-to-back games against top-10 opponents where the combined margin of defeat was five points, Muscatine (1-2, 1-2 MAC) stayed aggressive in guarding its opponent's best player.
It limited Central DeWitt's Taylor Veach to 11 points and Assumption's A.J. Schubert to nine. PV's Addie Kerkhoff was held to 10 points.
But the offense stayed stagnant.
The Spartans' zone defense gave the Muskies fits through the opening eight minutes. They forced seven turnovers and bolted out to an 11-2 cushion.
Muscatine (1-2, 1-2 MAC) didn't get on the scoreboard until Zoey Long hit a floater with 41 seconds left.
"We moved well without the basketball, we can get our press set up, which is a key point to our defense," Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said. "The tempo was ours."
Adjustments were made by the Muskies — quicker ball movement around the zone and slowing the game down.
It worked.
"We needed to slow things down and let's look to attack," Orvis said. "It needs to be patient, but there has to be tempo. We did a nice job with our tempo. We were careful with the basketball."
Avarie Eagle turned momentum in the Muskies' favor, getting fouled on a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 11-9. Long buried a WNBA-range trifecta with 3:51 until halftime to give Muscatine a 15-13 lead.
They never trailed the rest of the night.
"When she got fouled, I felt like it changed all of our attitudes," said Long, who tallied a game-high 14 points and was tied for the team lead with six rebounds. "It was the game-changer."
From that point on, Goetz felt like the pace PV wanted to play at was slowly getting further and further away.
"I thought we looked a step slow," she said. "They won the tempo battle and we couldn't get out of that hole. The scoreboard resembles that."
And when the lead was consistently in double figures in the fourth quarter, PV (4-2, 1-2) began to foul. Muscatine happily obliged.
It went 9-of-13 from the free throw line in the final frame to put the game out of reach.
"I was really pleased with what we did from the foul line," Orvis said.
Goetz's team made just six field goals and was held to 16 points over the last 24 minutes. The Spartans' starting five went a combined 6-for-26 from the field.
"We got really stagnant and we settled for a lot of shots," Goetz said. "We as coaches have to go back to the drawing board. We were very blah at times."
