Muscatine rallies late to take down North

Last season, the Muscatine boys basketball team only won one game.

But with their 66-62 win at Davenport North on Tuesday night, the Muskies have won back-to-back Mississippi Athletic Conference contests.

“It’s exciting,” said Luke Wieskamp, who started nearly every game last season as a freshman during the Muskies’ 1-21 campaign. “We put a lot of work in, so it’s exciting to see that pay off.”

Muscatine hadn’t won back-to-back conference road games since February 2018, when the Muskies won at Bettendorf and Burlington.

“Playing in this conference is incredibly tough night in and night out,” Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli said. “Back-to-back road wins in the MAC is something to really be proud of.”

Denison Franklin hit a corner 3 that gave North a 51-49 lead with just over four minutes remaining in Tuesday’s contest, but the lead wouldn’t last long. Muscatine’s Diamond Krayee converted a three-point play at the other end, sparking an 11-0 run that gave the Muskies (2-2, 2-1 MAC) the lead for good.

The Muskies drew a pair of offensive fouls during the run, and they took six charges on the night.

“Guys took a lot of charges, which was big,” Wieskamp said. “They put their bodies on the line.”

North (0-5, 0-3 MAC) would draw within three on TreVon Coney’s runner from the top of the key with 4.3 seconds left, but Sam Emmert made a foul shot at the other end to seal the win for the Muskies.

Wieskamp scored 16 points to lead four Muskies in double figures. Emmert added 13 points and five assists, and reserve Michael Henderson also scored 13 points. Krayee finished with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Coney finished with a game-high 23 points despite playing just 20 minutes due to foul trouble. Nolan Mosier added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The game was tied 17-all when Coney picked up an offensive foul for his third personal. With Coney watching from the bench for the final five minutes of the first half, Muscatine built a 31-24 lead by the break.

“When you get both of your main ball handlers in foul trouble early, it puts a lot of pressure on other guys to get us into our stuff,” North head coach Marquez Davis said.

Wieskamp hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half to stretch Muscatine’s lead to 10, but the Wildcats responded with nine straight points as Mosier got a three-point play and then Coney scored six straight. However, the Muskies would regain control, and Wieskamp hit another shot from long range to give his team a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“When you dig yourself a hole, sometimes you use all of your energy to get back and can’t really get over the hump, and that’s been our deal,” Davis said. “We’re just trying to get guys going from the jump. As coaches, we’ve got to figure out how to get the guys better motivated once the ball is tipped so that we can get off to faster starts.”

Davis and his players had a long discussion in the locker room after Tuesday’s loss, which dropped the Wildcats to 0-5. They will try to get their first win of the season on Friday when they host Clinton, another squad that is off to an 0-5 start.

“We’ve got to get a couple wins here before the first of the year,” Davis said. “We’ve got to take care of this one Friday to really jump start the rest of our season.”