Galesburg didn't flinch, finally repelling Rock Island 53-46 on Feb. 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for Rock Island, as it began with a 16-11 edge over Galesburg through the end of the first quarter.

The Rocks constructed a bold start that built a 30-21 gap on the Silver Streaks heading into the locker room.

Galesburg broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-33 lead over Rock Island.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 53-46.

