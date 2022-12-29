Needlepoint: Port Byron Riverdale sews up St. Joseph-Ogden in slim triumph 36-35

Port Byron Riverdale edged St. Joseph-Ogden 36-35 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Port Byron Riverdale drew first blood by forging a 11-8 margin over St. Joseph-Ogden after the first quarter.

The Spartans came from behind to grab the advantage 25-19 at intermission over the Rams.

Port Byron Riverdale broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-27 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

