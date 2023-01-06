 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Davenport Assumption on top of Bettendorf 51-48

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Davenport Assumption defeated Bettendorf 51-48 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 6.

The last time Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption played in a 51-38 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.

