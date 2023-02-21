Davenport North finally found a way to top Ankeny 65-61 at Davenport North High on Feb. 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for Ankeny, as it began with a 9-4 edge over Davenport North through the end of the first quarter.
The Hawks took a 33-28 lead over the Wildcats heading to the intermission locker room.
Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-43 lead over Ankeny.
The Hawks rallied with an 18-17 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Wildcats prevailed.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Central. For results, click here.
