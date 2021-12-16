Nerve-racking affair ends with Galesburg on top of Rock Island Alleman 46-41

Galesburg broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Rock Island Alleman 46-41 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 4, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township and Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on December 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
Galesburg moved in front of Rock Island Alleman 16-15 to begin the second quarter.
The Pioneers moved ahead of the Silver Streaks 31-29 to start the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Silver Streaks outscored the Pioneers 17-10 in the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.