Nerve-racking affair ends with Joliet West on top of Moline 55-51

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Joliet West didn't mind, dispatching Moline 55-51 on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Maroons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-1 advantage over the Tigers as the first quarter ended.

Moline came from behind to grab the advantage 27-20 at half over Joliet West.

The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 35-24 stretch over the final quarter.

