Nerve-racking affair ends with Kewanee Wethersfield on top of Aledo Mercer County 56-47
Kewanee Wethersfield knocked off Aledo Mercer County 56-47 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 10.

In recent action on December 27, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Aledo Mercer County took on Rock Island Alleman on January 4 at Rock Island Alleman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

