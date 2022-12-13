Never a doubt: Peoria Heights breezes past Galva 55-28

Peoria Heights raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-28 win over Galva at Galva High on December 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 7, Galva squared off with Monmouth United in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.