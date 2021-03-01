Newcomer Central DeWitt dominates All-MAC selections

In its first year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Central DeWitt won the most girls basketball games, was consistently in the top 5 of the Class 4A rankings and qualified for the state tournament for the first time in a decade.
The Sabers also walked away with the top individual honors.
DeWitt junior and Illinois State University commit Taylor Veach was named the MAC player of the year after leading the league in scoring at 19 points per game. Head coach Chad Specht was named coach of the year.
The MAC did not crown a conference champion this year, but based on winning percentage, the Sabers were the best team with a 16-2 record. North Scott (15-2), Davenport North (11-2), Bettendorf (10-4) and Pleasant Valley (10-9) rounded out the top 5.
DeWitt's Allison Meadows also made the first team after finishing second in the MAC in scoring at 16.2 points per contest.
Muscatine also had two individuals on the first team in seniors Zoey Long and Madi Petersen. Long shot 42.0% from beyond the 3-point line, fourth best in the MAC, and Petersen snared 6.6 rebounds per game, also fourth best.
State qualifiers Assumption and North Scott each had one player on the first team. Senior Ashley Fountain paced the Lancers in scoring (11.5) and assists (3.6) while sophomore A.J. Schubert led the Knights in scoring (12.5) and rebounding (7.0).
Davenport North’s Bella Sims made the top team for the second year in a row. The senior was third in the MAC in scoring (14.7) and tops in assist (4.1). Pleasant Valley’s Halle Vice was selected to the first team for the first time after leading the Spartans with 12.8 points per game.
All-MAC girls basketball team
First team
Taylor Veach, jr., Central DeWitt; Allison Meadows, jr., Central DeWitt; Bella Sims, sr., Davenport North; Zoey Long, sr., Muscatine; A.J. Schubert, so., Assumption; Ashley Fountain, sr., North Scott; Halle Vice, so., Pleasant Valley; Madi Petersen, sr., Muscatine
Second team
Hattie Aanestad, so., Bettendorf; Me’Kiyah Harris, sr., Davenport North; Samantha Scott, sr., North Scott; Adriauna Mayfield, jr., Davenport Central; Acorianna Lard, sr., Davenport Central; Kaitlyn Powell, jr., Davenport West; Faith Furness, so., Bettendorf; Dawsen Dorsey, jr., Assumption
Honorable mention
Assumption: Anna Wohlers, sr.; Olivia Wardlow, sr.
Bettendorf: Izzy Appel, jr.
Central DeWitt: Talbot Kinney, sr.; Grace Pierce, sr.
Clinton: Mackenzie Cooley, sr.; Molly Shannon, sr.
Davenport Central: Sydney George, sr.
Davenport North: Ivy Wilmington, sr.; Jordan Burch, sr.
Davenport West: Ashlyn Utterback, sr.
Muscatine: Rylie Moss, sr.
North Scott: Makayla Farnum, fr.; Hattie Hagedorn, so.; Lexi Ward, so.
Pleasant Valley: Emily Wood, sr.; Jessie Clemons, fr.