Newcomer Central DeWitt dominates All-MAC selections

In its first year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Central DeWitt won the most girls basketball games, was consistently in the top 5 of the Class 4A rankings and qualified for the state tournament for the first time in a decade.

The Sabers also walked away with the top individual honors.

DeWitt junior and Illinois State University commit Taylor Veach was named the MAC player of the year after leading the league in scoring at 19 points per game. Head coach Chad Specht was named coach of the year.

The MAC did not crown a conference champion this year, but based on winning percentage, the Sabers were the best team with a 16-2 record. North Scott (15-2), Davenport North (11-2), Bettendorf (10-4) and Pleasant Valley (10-9) rounded out the top 5.

DeWitt's Allison Meadows also made the first team after finishing second in the MAC in scoring at 16.2 points per contest.

Muscatine also had two individuals on the first team in seniors Zoey Long and Madi Petersen. Long shot 42.0% from beyond the 3-point line, fourth best in the MAC, and Petersen snared 6.6 rebounds per game, also fourth best.