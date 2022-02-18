No. 1 Geneseo avenges only loss to win first regional title since 2014

A locked-in Geneseo girls basketball team went up 7-0 and never looked back against Rock Island in Friday night’s Class 3A regional final.

The No. 1 Lady Leafs (31-1) won 62-48 to capture their first regional title since 2014. Geneseo advanced to face Washington, a 44-37 winner over Peoria Notre Dame, in Tuesday’s LaSalle-Peru sectional final. Geneseo beat Washington 52-49 in the State Farm Holiday Classic final in December.

In front of a fired-up home crowd, Geneseo avenged its only loss of the season in beating Rock Island (19-12).

Providence College commit Kammie Ludwig scored a game-high 26 points for Geneseo, which led 11-4 after the first quarter.

Ludwig said the team had a good week of practice, going up against six defenders in order to make themselves uncomfortable.

“This is something we’ve wanted all season, it was on the top of our goals list,” she said. “Coming in, we wanted it for each other.”

Annie Wirth scored 16 points and 12 rebounds and Ali Rapps added nine points with 10 boards for the Leafs. Danielle Beach was 4 of 5 from the field with 10 points.

Rapps said the earlier loss to Rocky reinvigorated the team and the girls just wanted it more on Friday. A packed, loud home crowd helped put things over the top.

“That was the best student section we’ve ever had,” she said. “We have the best fans.”

The regional title was especially satisfying after last postseason was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Leafs fell short in the regional final the two years prior.

“It’s one and done and everyone knows we don’t want it to end,” Ludwig said. “Just stepping on the court like it’s our last every game and leaving no regrets is the biggest thing.”

Geneseo’s starting five played nearly the whole game, but Ludwig noted the importance of its engaged bench and its role outside of the gametime.

“We go out in practice and they’re out there pushing us,” she said. “They’re giving us in practice what Rocky gives us. That’s something that we wouldn’t be here without them.”

Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said it was big to have shots fall early and go up out of the gates. Geneseo led 31-18 at halftime.

“I thought we rebounded well, I thought we identified (Bri) Stewart really well and played as a team,” he said. “I think we were more locked in. We know that there’s no tomorrow if you don’t win.”

Hardison said the group got the recognition it deserves after cutting down the nets.

“They work their tails off,” he said. “Five girls working as one, it’s great.”

Stewart led Rocky with 18 points and nine rebounds with Kayla Rice scoring 11. No other Rock had more than six points.

“The worst scenario that could have happened was we get down 0-7,” Rocky coach Henry Hall said. “Their crowd got into it and we just had a hard time getting back into it. We just didn’t have much of a flow.”

Hall said the team knew it would be tough to win in Geneseo, but they lost to a good team.

“We tried to battle as best we could,” Hall said. “They were probably a little tougher than us tonight.”

Hall said Geneseo is a “state-quality” team after the loss.

“Ludwig is a beast, and we all know it,” Hall said. “I wish them all the best. … They’ve got a good chance.”

