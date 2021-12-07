No. 3 Central DeWitt girls battle Bettendorf to overtime MAC win

“I believe in every single one of my teammates to take care of the ball at the end and we got done what we needed to get done,” Veach said. “That was really a team win. People stepped up and got some big stops on defense that really got our momentum going at the end.”

Veach’s senior teammate and Western Illinois commit Allison Meadows also scored 21 points in the win. Meadows sunk two free throws to help ice the victory as she was 4 of 4 at the line.

Bettendorf junior Lillie Petersen had a huge game inside with 21 points and 15 rebounds. She was held scoreless after the third quarter as the Sabers outscored the Bulldogs 9-5 in the fourth to force overtime.

“Our defensive mindset had to change,” Veach said. “We had to take more pride in our defense and that’s what was killing us in the first half.”

Sabers first-year coach Justin Schiltz credited the Bulldogs after his team held them off. Bettendorf outscored the Sabers 15-9 in the second quarter to go up one at halftime.