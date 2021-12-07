No. 3 Central DeWitt girls battle Bettendorf to overtime MAC win

After Central DeWitt senior basketball player Taylor Veach missed her first free throw attempt of the game in the closing seconds of regulation, Bettendorf took timeout as it held onto a one-point lead in an intense Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup.
Veach was not fazed with the game on the line.
“I know it’s just a mental thing,” she said. “I knew I was going to make the next one in my head. My teammates were helping me on the bench at the timeout and my coaches were so supportive, it just had to go in. There was no other option.”
The Illinois State commit sunk her second attempt to help force overtime, where the Class 4A third-ranked Sabers prevailed in a 59-55 home win on Tuesday night.
The clutch free throw with 3.9 seconds left came a possession after the Bulldogs missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
Veach scored five of her 21 points in overtime to match a game high as the Sabers improved to 2-1 with all three games played in the MAC so far. Bettendorf (3-2, 2-1 MAC) came to play against the team voted the preseason conference favorite after falling down 8-1 early.
Veach said the team’s chemistry made the difference to close out the win after it trailed by three with under two minutes to play in regulation. The Sabers outscored the Bulldogs 11-7 in OT.
“I believe in every single one of my teammates to take care of the ball at the end and we got done what we needed to get done,” Veach said. “That was really a team win. People stepped up and got some big stops on defense that really got our momentum going at the end.”
Veach’s senior teammate and Western Illinois commit Allison Meadows also scored 21 points in the win. Meadows sunk two free throws to help ice the victory as she was 4 of 4 at the line.
Bettendorf junior Lillie Petersen had a huge game inside with 21 points and 15 rebounds. She was held scoreless after the third quarter as the Sabers outscored the Bulldogs 9-5 in the fourth to force overtime.
“Our defensive mindset had to change,” Veach said. “We had to take more pride in our defense and that’s what was killing us in the first half.”
Sabers first-year coach Justin Schiltz credited the Bulldogs after his team held them off. Bettendorf outscored the Sabers 15-9 in the second quarter to go up one at halftime.
“We kind of figured tonight was going to be a game where we had to earn it, and I was really pleased with our effort defensively,” he said. “I thought that really got us back in the game in the third quarter. Not that we were out of it by any means, but it was kind of an ebb and flow game. Both teams had a four- to six-point lead.”
Clamping down on Petersen at the center of the Bettendorf offense was pivotal.
“We kind of moved Taylor onto her and that was a big difference for us,” Schiltz said.
In addition to big games from Veach and Meadows, Schiltz said some younger players also stepped up. Freshman Lauren Walker got a fastbreak layup at the halftime buzzer and hit two free throws in the third quarter. Junior EmmaGrace Hartman scored six points off the bench.
“We need this competition,” Veach said, “because it’s going to make us better in the end when the postseason run comes.”
Faith Furness scored 15 points for the Bulldogs.
It was another nail-biter for Bettendorf and coach Brian Tritt, whose team has played into overtime four of its first five games.
Bettendorf had the ball down two in the final 30 seconds of OT, but the Bulldogs turned it over near mid-court. The Bettendorf side was calling for a foul as a Bulldog player lost balance after some contact.
“We’ve just got to finish quarters, that was the focus coming into tonight,” he said. “We’ve got to finish that second quarter. We can’t miss a shot and let them come down and score.”
The Sabers came up with stops when it mattered most as Veach and Meadows handled most of the offense. Tritt was proud of his team's defensive effort as it continues to adjust to competing short-handed due to injuries.
“Obviously a good battle tonight, we’re looking forward to having them come back to our place after break,” he said. “Hats off to them, they made some plays and finished it off at the end.”
