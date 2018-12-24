1. Rock Island (12-0, LW: 1)
Off for a week, the Rocks have had plenty to celebrate recently, including Brea Beal becoming the school's all-time leading scorer and notching a career -high 38 points within three days of each other. The Rocks are averaging 65.5 points per game.
This week: at State Farm Holiday Classic
2. Pleasant Valley (10-0, LW: 2)
Pleasant Valley's defense continues to give teams headaches, holding teams to 30.5 points per game. The Spartans lead Class 5A with 161 steals on the season.
This week: Idle
3. North Scott (9-1, LW: 3)
The Lancers rebounded from their first loss of the season in resounding fashion, averaging 65 points and allowing 21 points per game in wins over Bettendorf, Davenport West and Davenport Central. Grace Boffeli leads the MAC with 17.6 points per game.
This week: Idle
4. Bettendorf (8-2, LW: 4)
Bettendorf enjoyed a 65-56 win over Muscatine before falling 49-33 to Pleasant Valley last week. The Bulldogs are averaging 64.7 points per game in wins but have been held to 29.5 points in their two losses.
This week: Idle
5. Davenport North (6-3, LW: 5)
The Wildcats dropped a 56-46 game to Pleasant Valley but responded with an 87-26 win over Davenport West. The 87 points is the highest scored by North since dropping 93 in a win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Jan. 21, 2017.
This week: Idle