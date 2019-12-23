No changes in final Area Fab 5 of 2019

AREA FAB 5
1. Central DeWitt (8-0, LW: 1)
The Sabers started fast in wins over Solon and Mount Vernon, getting out to 15-2 and 17-8 first-quarter leads in their respective games. Central DeWitt is outscoring opponents by 28 points per game.
This week: Idle
2. Riverdale (8-1, LW: 2)
Sydney Garrett scored 14 points while Katelyn Oleson added 11 in a 58-31 win over Morrison. Garrett is leading the Rams with 11.6 points per game and is averaging 7.3 rebounds.
This week: Thursday-Saturday at KSB Holiday Classic
3. Maquoketa (6-2, LW: 3)
The Cardinals beat Mount Vernon 64-24 before falling to Class 4A No. 2 Marion 72-60, a game in which Maquoketa led 51-50 heading into the fourth quarter. Nell Sybesma is averaging 16.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
This week: Idle
4. Bellevue Marquette (8-1, LW: 4)
The Mohawks cruised to a 60-22 win over Edgewood-Colesburg and a 69-36 win over Lisbon. Tori Michel is tied for the state lead in rebounds, averaging 13.3 per game.
This week: Idle
5. West Liberty (7-0, LW: NR)
The Comets are off to their best start in recent memory after a 44-36 win over Tipton and a 54-39 victory over Anamosa. Finley Hall is second among freshmen in Class 3A, averaging 14.7 points per game.
This week: Idle