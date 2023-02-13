Playing with a winning hand, East Moline United Township trumped Bradley-Bourbonnais 52-41 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 13.

Bradley-Bourbonnais showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-10 advantage over East Moline United Township as the first quarter ended.

The Boilermakers took a 30-27 lead over the Panthers heading to the halftime locker room.

East Moline United Township broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-34 lead over Bradley-Bourbonnais.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

In recent action on February 7, East Moline United Township faced off against Peoria Richwoods. For results, click here.

