Galesburg earned a convincing 74-45 win over Rock Island at Galesburg High on February 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Rock Island and Galesburg faced off on February 3, 2022 at Rock Island High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township . For more, click here. Rock Island took on Geneseo on January 28 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.

