Geneseo dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-38 win over Moline on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Geneseo and Moline played in a 64-52 game on February 9, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 4, Moline faced off against Quincy . Click here for a recap. Geneseo took on West Aurora on February 4 at West Aurora High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.