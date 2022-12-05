No quarter given: Sherrard puts down Orion 58-26

Sherrard put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Orion for a 58-26 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 5.
Last season, Sherrard and Orion faced off on December 6, 2021 at Orion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
