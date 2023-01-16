Normal paints near-perfect picture in win over East Moline United Township 68-27

Normal's river of points eventually washed away East Moline United Township in a 68-27 cavalcade during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 7, East Moline United Township faced off against Bettendorf. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.