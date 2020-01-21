North causes havoc defensively in win over Bettendorf

Needing a spark, Davenport North turned defense into offense.
The Wildcats had eight steals in the first quarter against Bettendorf, spurring a 14-3 run that turned into a 59-43 win Tuesday at Davenport North High School.
North (9-3, 8-1 MAC), which entered the game averaging 7.3 steals per game, had 16 as a team and forced 22 Bettendorf (9-5, 7-3) turnovers to gain a two-game lead for second place in the conference and remain a game back of conference leader North Scott.
"Our coach kept telling us to jump to the ball and that really helped because sometimes we'll get stuck kind of sagging and helping too much," said junior Bella Sims, who had a team-high four steals to go along with 15 points and 9 rebounds. "In the beginning, we were letting them go middle and our coach really got on us about it."
With both teams starting slow out of the gate, Bettendorf held a 6-4 lead with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
But the North run gave the Wildcats an 18-9 lead at the end of the frame, which was stretched to 35-17 at halftime as Bettendorf had 16 of its 22 turnovers in the first 16 minutes.
"We just looked disinterested in the first half," Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. "We knew they were pretty athletic, Sims is obviously a really good player. ... Against a good team, we can't spot them all those points."
Bettendorf cut the lead to 45-36 early in the fourth quarter but North responded with a 12-0 run to essentially put the game away.
"I thought both ways at the beginning of the game we both were feeling each other out, we had a turnover, they had a turnover, but once we settled in, our team, we are athletic and when we get to the right spots, it is difficult for teams," North head coach Paul Rucker said. "We still have work to do on where we need to be (defensively) at the right time but we're getting closer and if we can do that, I think it's really good."
Kate Schermerhorn led the Bulldogs with 13 points while Ashley Fountain added 10.
Camry Dillie led the Wildcats with 16 points while Me'Kiyah Harris added 12, continuing her strong play in the second half of the season. It's her fourth straight game with double figures and she's averaging 9.8 points since the holiday break.
Harris has done a lot of her damage in transition, using her speed to capitalize on the North defensive attack. She scored 10 points in the first quarter of the IHMVCU Shootout game against Moline and had eight points in the first quarter Tuesday against the Bulldogs.
"I just started putting more effort in at practice because I realized I could turn it up on offense and defense and start running the floor because I know I could do it," Harris said. "Rucker, he tells me I have the speed to do it and I know I have the speed to do it so I get it done."
Harris adding that threat is just another weapon for the Wildcats coming down the stretch, one that can become particularly dangerous if North keeps up its defensive disruption.
"We're getting a little bit higher and out a little bit faster and when she turns on the jets, I think it's starting to click in her mind that she's fast," Rucker said. "If she can get out and we can get it up ahead, she's great with her left hand and today she got some runouts to some easy ones and that helps your confidence."