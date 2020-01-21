North causes havoc defensively in win over Bettendorf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bettendorf cut the lead to 45-36 early in the fourth quarter but North responded with a 12-0 run to essentially put the game away.

"I thought both ways at the beginning of the game we both were feeling each other out, we had a turnover, they had a turnover, but once we settled in, our team, we are athletic and when we get to the right spots, it is difficult for teams," North head coach Paul Rucker said. "We still have work to do on where we need to be (defensively) at the right time but we're getting closer and if we can do that, I think it's really good."

Kate Schermerhorn led the Bulldogs with 13 points while Ashley Fountain added 10.

Camry Dillie led the Wildcats with 16 points while Me'Kiyah Harris added 12, continuing her strong play in the second half of the season. It's her fourth straight game with double figures and she's averaging 9.8 points since the holiday break.

Harris has done a lot of her damage in transition, using her speed to capitalize on the North defensive attack. She scored 10 points in the first quarter of the IHMVCU Shootout game against Moline and had eight points in the first quarter Tuesday against the Bulldogs.