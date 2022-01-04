North girls continue growth in romp at No. 10 Assumption

Davenport North High School girls basketball coach Paul Rucker was not sure how his team would open the new year following a holiday break stricken with various illnesses going around and affecting numbers at practice.
The Wildcats left no doubt they had plenty in the tank after a dominating 70-46 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Class 3A No. 10 Davenport Assumption on Tuesday night.
North freshman Journey Houston scored a game-high 24 points with 10 rebounds to lead the Class 5A Wildcats (2-6, 2-5 MAC) to a signature win. Assumption (6-4, 5-3 MAC) was led by AJ Schubert’s 21 points, but the Knights struggled with turnovers and matching North’s energy.
Houston was confident the team was capable of putting together a win like this after losing its first six to start the season — four of those decided by one possession.
“We were on a losing streak, but it feels good to get two wins in a row and we’re just going to go up from here,” she said. “I always knew we could win, but we just kind of struggled and hadn’t meshed together. But now we’re finding each other, getting to the open spots and we’re doing really good.”
Fellow North freshman Divine Bourrage, who hit all three of her 3-point attempts, chipped in 16 points. Sophomore Kyra Taylor added 12 points.
Houston and Bourrage showed why they are receiving major recruiting interest as they helped the team execute on both ends of the court.
“I thought we had really good chemistry out of the box tonight,” Rucker said. “They came out and had some pretty good energy and then I thought we did a good job of communicating on the defensive end to get us started. When you do that, sometimes shots become a little bit easier to make.”
North played downhill and did not let off the gas after leading 39-24 at halftime following a 23-12 swing in the second quarter. Any time Assumption would cut into its lead, North fired back.
“Not going to say we’re young anymore,” said Rucker after his team won its eighth straight in the series. “I think we’re starting to come together a little bit, being a new group collectively and figuring out where we all kind of fit and what we need to do to help each other out.”
Assumption coach Jacob Timm gave all the credit to North after the lopsided MAC loss.
“They’re a really good basketball team,” Timm said. “I think people around the Quad-Cities knew it, hopefully they knew it, but they’re really good right now, they’re going to be really good for the foreseeable future.
“They just do a lot of things really well. They’re athletic, they play really hard, they shared the ball better than I’ve seen them and that was one thing that was a noticeable difference for them.”
Assumption had 15 turnovers to North’s nine. Outside of Schubert’s 21, Maddy Nigey scored eight points as the No. 2 scorer.
“I just don’t know if I had them ready to play tonight,” Timm said. “That’s 100% on me.”
The loss was a reminder to the team it cannot just show up and coast to a MAC win.
“Everyone is loaded,” Timm said. “We’re going to get team’s best every night and we’ve got to be prepared for that.”
For North, the team is trending upward as it gains experience.
“I think we’re starting to see, if we hold together and play for each other and we communicate,” Rucker said, “this is what it can look like when it all comes together.“