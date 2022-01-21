North girls' defense silences Central

From the sidelines inside Davenport North High School, one voice could be heard calling out screens and switches on Friday night.
That voice belonged to North forward Kyra Taylor, who head coach Paul Rucker describes as the quarterback of his team’s defense.
“Her voice is the consistent one that you can always hear in the back of the defense talking, talking, talking,” Rucker said of Taylor. “I kept hearing, her talking saying, ‘Screen’s coming.’ Whatever was happening, she was on it. That does really help you on the defensive side of the floor. When she has that energy, that helps us to function really well as a group.”
Taylor and the Wildcats held visiting Davenport Central without a field goal for over 12 minutes of Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest, and North rolled to a 60-40 victory.
“I feel like our communication was great tonight,” Taylor said. “We switched on defense and talked, which made it really easy to know what was going on. We boxed out, got rebounds, and got out into transition for quick points.”
North (7-7, 5-6 MAC) led 19-13 after the one quarter of play, but then held the Blue Devils to just a pair of free throws in the second quarter. Central (8-6, 6-5 MAC) missed 15 shots in a row and turned the ball over during a stretch that lasted over 12 minutes, and the Wildcats out-scored the Blue Devils 20-4 during that time to build a 39-17 lead.
“I’m super proud of them for that energy and effort,” Rucker said of his squad. “That team has some kids who can put it in the bucket, so when you do something like that, it’s kind of special.”
During all of it, Taylor was directing her teammates and helping them get into the right positions.
“I like being the leader,” said Taylor, a sophomore. “When it comes to talking, it’s just helping my team because they’re my family. If something bad happens, I’m there to pick them up. On the court, if someone is lost, I help them figure out where they need to be. It’s just being reliable for my team and helping lead on defense.”
North freshman Journey Houston notched the ninth double-double of her career with a game-high 23 points to go with 12 rebounds. Mariah Thompson hit four 3-pointers, including two in the first quarter to spark the Wildcat offense, and added 12 points.
Aniah Smith scored 18 points, but no other Blue Devil scored more than five.
Taylor finished with 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot to help the Wildcats avenge a 58-44 loss to Central back on Nov. 7. North has also won three straight and seven of its last eight.
“They’re our rivals and we wanted redemption,” she said. “The first time we played them we didn’t have as much chemistry because it was early in the season. Now we’re playing as a team, moving the ball better, and talking on defense.”
Even though Taylor does most of that talking, she was quick to point out she doesn’t do everything herself.
“This is about us getting to gel together as a team this year and the years to come,” she said. “We’re ready, and we’re coming for a state spot. We’re looking great and we’re building team chemistry.”