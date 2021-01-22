North girls fend off late Central rally

With less than three minutes left, Davenport North looked like it had secured a cross-town girls basketball victory, leading by 13 over Davenport Central.
But the Blue Devils didn't go easy.
Central stormed back with a late run, cutting the lead to two points before the Class 5A No. 15-ranked Wildcats made three key free throws to escape George Marshall Gym with a 58-53 win.
"I'm going to give Central a ton of credit because they could have got rolled and they really buckled down and got into us, so I was impressed," North coach Paul Rucker said. "I tell them, you can play a team and win by 30 and not really learn very much but when another team makes you play to your potential, you learn a lot. We had a step there with a lot of pressure on us, knock down a couple free throws, gotta get a stop on the defensive end and that's really good for us."
It was one of those nights when both head coaches were pleased with the effort, just not the end result.
"I know what they're capable of, and if there had just been another minute on the clock ...," Central coach Rita Jett said. "I'm just happy with the performance."
North (3-1, 3-1 MAC) held a 55-42 lead with 2:30 left in the game, but the Wildcat offense went stagnant, allowing the Blue Devils (3-4, 2-4 MAC) to come storming back following a timeout.
"I told them we were dropping mentally and we've got to get it back together," Jett said. "I reminded them some things are difficult before they become easy and we've got to leave it all on the floor."
After Adriauna Mayfield hit a 3 — the last of her Central-leading 15 points — to cut the lead to 55-49, Acorionna Lard jumped a pass for a steal and a lay-in, then Aniah Smith stole the inbounds pass, was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 55-53 with 23 seconds left.
With point guard Bella Sims on the bench after fouling out, North broke the press with a long pass, setting up a pair of free throws from Kyra Taylor. The freshman hit one to put North up 56-53, then Smith missed a lay-up coming down the other end, and sophomore Mariah Thompson hit a pair of free throws to seal the game.
"I really just took my time and focused on the game and did it for my teammates. I know they trust me and I trust them," Thompson said. "I feel very confident, less pressured and I feel like I can do it again."
Thompson provided a key lift off the bench. With North's offense struggling in the first half, Thompson hit a pair of 3s as the Wildcats and Blue Devils were tied at 23 at halftime.
"I really just came out and helped out the team and made sure everyone came together as a collective group," said Thompson, who finished with 12 points. "Just helping out my teammates."
North came out quick to start the second half, opening the third quarter on an 8-2 run to take control, and led 40-31 after three quarters.
Sims was big in the second half, scoring 10 of her 12 points in the final 16 minutes, while also pulling down seven rebounds.
"We knew we could do better than this, let's get our head in the game and finish it out," Sims said of the second-half mentality. "I was just thinking, this is my last time playing Central, I've got to give it my all."
Along with Mayfield's 15 points, Smith added 10 while Lard tallied nine points, six rebounds and four steals, all while battling foul trouble for most of the game.