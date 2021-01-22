North girls fend off late Central rally

"I told them we were dropping mentally and we've got to get it back together," Jett said. "I reminded them some things are difficult before they become easy and we've got to leave it all on the floor."

After Adriauna Mayfield hit a 3 — the last of her Central-leading 15 points — to cut the lead to 55-49, Acorionna Lard jumped a pass for a steal and a lay-in, then Aniah Smith stole the inbounds pass, was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 55-53 with 23 seconds left.

With point guard Bella Sims on the bench after fouling out, North broke the press with a long pass, setting up a pair of free throws from Kyra Taylor. The freshman hit one to put North up 56-53, then Smith missed a lay-up coming down the other end, and sophomore Mariah Thompson hit a pair of free throws to seal the game.

"I really just took my time and focused on the game and did it for my teammates. I know they trust me and I trust them," Thompson said. "I feel very confident, less pressured and I feel like I can do it again."

Thompson provided a key lift off the bench. With North's offense struggling in the first half, Thompson hit a pair of 3s as the Wildcats and Blue Devils were tied at 23 at halftime.